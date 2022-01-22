Dynamite Reaches Market Capitalization of $46,797.61 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $46,797.61 and $64,969.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.00280962 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005841 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001010 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.17 or 0.01137089 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,245 coins and its circulating supply is 395,639 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

