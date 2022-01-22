Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Brunswick worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.54. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

