Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 169,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Callaway Golf at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 201.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426,885 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,899,000 after acquiring an additional 452,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ELY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

