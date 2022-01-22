Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $605.79 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $679.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.07.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $29,250,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

