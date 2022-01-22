Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $5.30 Million Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 50,199 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of NuVasive worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 47,609.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 526,087 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 444,499 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,799,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 729,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,634,000 after purchasing an additional 119,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 161,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.01. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.32 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUVA. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

