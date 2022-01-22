Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.30 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.49, for a total transaction of $833,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $464.71 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $333.68 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $617.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $611.05.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

