Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 651.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $64.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.