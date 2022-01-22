Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Eastman Chemical worth $30,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.08.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.07.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.