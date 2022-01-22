eBoost (EBST) Price Down 24.9% Over Last Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $19.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00310799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000742 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003777 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.