Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,327 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 2.9% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.19% of Ecolab worth $708,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.92.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $18.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.09. 4,800,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,747. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.02 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

