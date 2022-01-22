Edgeless (EDG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $354.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $354.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgeless has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00045485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Edgeless

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

