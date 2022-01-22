Efinity Tops One Day Volume of $10.14 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the US dollar. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Efinity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00051829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,397.86 or 0.06850693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00058676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,998.52 or 0.99990978 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Efinity Coin Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

Buying and Selling Efinity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.