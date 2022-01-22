Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.13. Eldorado Gold reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $9.22. 2,773,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,210. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,995,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 307,190 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

