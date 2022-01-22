Electric Vehicle Zone Hits Market Cap of $25.61 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for about $0.0578 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $25.61 million and $898,852.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.12 or 0.06950743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00058459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,040.30 or 0.99649805 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

