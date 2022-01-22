Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $73,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $5,103,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.3% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.8% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 236,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.82.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $243.06 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.69 and a 200-day moving average of $251.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

