Ellipsis (EPS) Hits Market Cap of $94.20 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Ellipsis has a market cap of $94.20 million and approximately $21.84 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 613,209,959 coins and its circulating supply is 574,344,513 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

