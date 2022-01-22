Elrond Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $249.14 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $2.42 billion and $249.14 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $119.69 or 0.00346148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00166951 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00061751 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,226,315 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

