Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERJ. UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Embraer by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

