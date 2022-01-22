Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.41% of Embraer worth $75,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Embraer by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 588,963 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ERJ opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.26.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

