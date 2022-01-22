EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.98. EMCOR Group posted earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.98. 363,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $87.36 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.18 and its 200 day moving average is $122.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.