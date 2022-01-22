EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) versus GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Head to Head Contrast

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMCORE and GlobalFoundries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $158.44 million 1.25 $25.64 million $0.69 7.77 GlobalFoundries $4.85 billion 5.62 -$1.35 billion N/A N/A

EMCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GlobalFoundries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EMCORE and GlobalFoundries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00 GlobalFoundries 0 2 13 0 2.87

EMCORE currently has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 145.65%. GlobalFoundries has a consensus price target of $80.77, indicating a potential upside of 57.59%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than GlobalFoundries.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and GlobalFoundries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE 16.18% 17.12% 12.14% GlobalFoundries N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of EMCORE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EMCORE beats GlobalFoundries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y.

