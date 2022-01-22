Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0421 on Top Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $11,967.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,710,222 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

