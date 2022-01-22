Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBS. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 169.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 431,148 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 83.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,473,000 after acquiring an additional 307,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after acquiring an additional 241,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,785,000 after acquiring an additional 230,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after acquiring an additional 217,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,519. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $127.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.