Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches Market Cap of $6.92 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $105,337.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00051064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.59 or 0.06777932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00058023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,411.19 or 0.99520949 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

