Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 752,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 2.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $29,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,525,737,000 after acquiring an additional 427,996 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $40.81 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

