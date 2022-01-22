Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Holdings Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 774,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999,076 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.78% of Encompass Health worth $58,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Encompass Health by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Shares of EHC opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

