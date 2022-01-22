Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $587,579.51 and approximately $32,488.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008373 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.45 or 0.00268443 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016129 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006836 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000851 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001821 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.