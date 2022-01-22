Energi (NRG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $173,070.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $41.79 million and approximately $173,070.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002409 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00172018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00034150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00363948 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00063964 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,220,286 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

