Energy Web Token (EWT) Trading 25.4% Lower This Week

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $176.16 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for about $5.86 or 0.00016703 BTC on popular exchanges.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

