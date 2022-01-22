Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.54. Enerplus posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 525%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Enerplus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 402.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1,294.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 130,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,725,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,375. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $12.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -25.49%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

