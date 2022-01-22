Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on E. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ENI from €18.00 ($20.45) to €19.00 ($21.59) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

NYSE E traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $29.60. 488,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ENI has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $30.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ENI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

