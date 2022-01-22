EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.87

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.87 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 22.30 ($0.30). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.28), with a volume of 5,288,236 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENQ shares. raised their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.35) to GBX 35 ($0.48) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 34 ($0.46) to GBX 32 ($0.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.48) price objective on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.87. The stock has a market cap of £391.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In other EnQuest news, insider John Winterman acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($54,577.71). Also, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 551,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £104,722.49 ($142,887.83). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,397,411 shares of company stock worth $45,601,606.

EnQuest Company Profile (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

