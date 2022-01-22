EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Up 22% Over Last 7 Days

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $90,191.18 and $30,519.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00045146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.