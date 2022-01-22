Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

