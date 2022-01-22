Enzyme Finance (MLN) Market Cap Hits $59.51 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00045330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.