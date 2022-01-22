EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,918 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,136 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 27.4% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 45,099 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,538,000 after buying an additional 41,944 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 190,219 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,072.9% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.41.

EOG opened at $100.63 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $107.99. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

