EOS (EOS) Price Hits $2.24 on Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and approximately $944.51 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00006338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,045,148,704 coins and its circulating supply is 978,562,478 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

