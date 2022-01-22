EOSDT Market Cap Hits $2.42 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002642 BTC on major exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $42.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

