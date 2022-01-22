Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after acquiring an additional 141,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,942,000 after acquiring an additional 91,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $721.58 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $795.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $811.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.29.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

