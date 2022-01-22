Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $113.04

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$113.04 and traded as low as C$69.05. Equitable Group shares last traded at C$70.35, with a volume of 95,869 shares trading hands.

EQB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.81.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$113.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The business had revenue of C$162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.88 million. Analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 8.890001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.20, for a total value of C$32,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,807,508.80. Insiders sold a total of 12,900 shares of company stock worth $1,024,580 over the last quarter.

Equitable Group Company Profile (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.