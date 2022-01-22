Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $8.35 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $311.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $276.70 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,317,000 after purchasing an additional 55,137 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $879,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $8,250,076 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

