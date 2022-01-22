Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

TSE:MMX opened at C$5.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.94. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$7.70. The company has a market cap of C$812.36 million and a PE ratio of 25.55.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.24 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

