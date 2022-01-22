Eternity Market Cap Tops $189,121.48 (ENT)

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Eternity coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eternity has a total market capitalization of $189,121.48 and approximately $3.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Eternity has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Eternity Coin Profile

Eternity is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 9,526,449 coins. Eternity’s official website is ent.eternity-group.org . Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Eternity is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It allows anonymous and almost instant transactions through the Spysend and InstantX features (respectively). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Eternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using US dollars.

