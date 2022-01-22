Ether Zero (ETZ) Reaches Market Cap of $258,315.47

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $258,315.47 and approximately $4,342.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 59% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.78 or 0.06783834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00067749 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

