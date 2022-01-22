EtherGem Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $223,354.47 and approximately $349.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005851 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.