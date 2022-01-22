Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. American National Bank increased its holdings in Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Etsy by 1,077.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 693.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $148.85 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.21 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,661 shares of company stock worth $63,709,840 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

