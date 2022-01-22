Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.73 Million

Analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report $167.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.33 million to $170.90 million. Everi reported sales of $119.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $647.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $644.32 million to $650.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $696.80 million, with estimates ranging from $686.10 million to $711.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRI. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Everi has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Everi by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after buying an additional 551,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Everi by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after buying an additional 813,404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Everi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,423,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,948,000 after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Everi by 586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,362,000 after purchasing an additional 57,436 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.