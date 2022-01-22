Everipedia Trading Down 26.8% This Week (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $80.78 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,447,997 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

