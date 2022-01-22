Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1,686.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 261,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 30.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average of $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

