Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1,686.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 261,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 30.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average of $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.