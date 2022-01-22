EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.93 Million

Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post sales of $146.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.52 million and the lowest is $146.46 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $134.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $580.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $578.50 million to $582.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $616.25 million, with estimates ranging from $613.42 million to $620.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

EVTC opened at $44.65 on Friday. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in EVERTEC by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 24,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in EVERTEC by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

